Select Equity Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 65,495 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $20,088,000. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Lululemon Athletica as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $129,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. KGI Securities began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.93.

LULU stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $385.88. 5,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,552. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $345.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 71.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

