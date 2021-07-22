Select Equity Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 385,768 Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 385,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Jamf during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jamf by 125.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jamf during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Jamf by 1,699.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Jamf by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

BATS JAMF traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $31.55. The company had a trading volume of 182,301 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.70.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Jamf news, Director Dean Hager sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $3,147,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,033.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $49,038.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,499.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,738,178 shares of company stock worth $321,260,469 in the last ninety days.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

