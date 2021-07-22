Select Equity Group L.P. Acquires 30,292 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 212.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,292 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Repay were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the first quarter worth $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 90.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 26.3% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 604,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 0.80. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.88.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RPAY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. initiated coverage on Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Repay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $631,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,372,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $777,039 over the last three months. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

