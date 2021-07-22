SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) PT Raised to $75.00 at Oppenheimer

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $62.79 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $64.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,741,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $776,335,000 after buying an additional 160,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,845,000 after buying an additional 30,557 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in SEI Investments by 20.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,290,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,653,000 after buying an additional 221,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,825,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 185.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,260,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,792,000 after purchasing an additional 818,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

