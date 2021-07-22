SEGRO’s (SEGXF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cheuvreux assumed coverage on SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEGRO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SEGRO has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGXF traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.20. 127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172. SEGRO has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $16.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

