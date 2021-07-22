Seagen (SGEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Seagen to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. On average, analysts expect Seagen to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $143.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 0.86. Seagen has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.12.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $3,961,774.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $48,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 113,181 shares of company stock worth $16,467,175 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.92.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

