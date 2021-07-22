Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stake Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Seagen were worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 1,074.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after buying an additional 42,197 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Seagen by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after buying an additional 25,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.92.

SGEN stock opened at $143.60 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.12.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. On average, research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total transaction of $2,387,304.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 25,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $3,822,091.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,181 shares of company stock worth $16,467,175 in the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

