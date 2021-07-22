Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st.

Seagate Technology has raised its dividend by 4.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Seagate Technology to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.83.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.