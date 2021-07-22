Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE:SA opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. Seabridge Gold has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $22.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.21.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

