Scott Robinson Purchases 8,000 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Scott Robinson acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.75 per share, with a total value of C$54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 326,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,203,922.25.
Scott Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 25th, Scott Robinson acquired 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.30 per share, with a total value of C$36,500.00.
Shares of PEY stock opened at C$6.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.78. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.97 and a 12 month high of C$8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.49.
PEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.98.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.