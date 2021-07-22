Scott Robinson Purchases 8,000 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Scott Robinson acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.75 per share, with a total value of C$54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 326,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,203,922.25.

Scott Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Scott Robinson acquired 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.30 per share, with a total value of C$36,500.00.

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$6.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.78. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.97 and a 12 month high of C$8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.49.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$175.33 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.7868017 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.98.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

