Scott Lish Sells 11,965 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $196,943.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $14.52 on Thursday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 7,934.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,852 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 471.3% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 756,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 624,489 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after buying an additional 1,201,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.