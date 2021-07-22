Scotiabank Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Scotiabank reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Yara International ASA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on YARIY. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Yara International ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Pareto Securities upgraded Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

YARIY stock opened at $26.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 12.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

