Scopus Asset Management L.P. Sells 100,000 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Brands comprises about 1.3% of Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned 2.93% of Spectrum Brands worth $106,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,991,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,984,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth $16,855,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 243.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after acquiring an additional 164,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $12,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPB. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

NYSE:SPB traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.80. 2,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,383. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.90. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $97.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

