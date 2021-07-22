Scopus Asset Management L.P. Invests $9.17 Million in Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 925,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,167,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned about 13.44% of Sandbridge Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $12,622,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $7,500,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition by 296.7% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 712,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 532,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $6,932,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,976,000.

Get Sandbridge Acquisition alerts:

Sandbridge Acquisition stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.00. 194,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,755. Sandbridge Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandbridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandbridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.