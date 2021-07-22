Scopus Asset Management L.P. Has $19.73 Million Stock Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 795,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,148 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $19,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. cut their price target on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stephens raised Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

NYSE UTZ traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.04. 7,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,258. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $30.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

