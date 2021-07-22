Scopus Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. Capri makes up 0.9% of Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.89% of Capri worth $68,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capri by 183.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Capri by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Capri by 132.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRI traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.09. 34,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,465. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.52. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.18.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Capri from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

