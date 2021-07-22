Scopus Asset Management L.P. Acquires 9,000 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 344.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.43.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $2.01 on Thursday, reaching $531.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,446. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $246.83 and a fifty-two week high of $549.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $512.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $760,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

