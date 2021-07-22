Scopia Capital Management LP Grows Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Scopia Capital Management LP raised its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. United Therapeutics makes up approximately 4.3% of Scopia Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Scopia Capital Management LP’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $35,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $182.96. 1,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,166. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.16. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.49.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

