Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,649 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,773,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,231,000 after acquiring an additional 332,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,400,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,381 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,200,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,904,000 after buying an additional 1,099,886 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,902,000 after buying an additional 3,653,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cleveland Research raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.32.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $35.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.