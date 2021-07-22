Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 94.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,074,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,430,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,833,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $3,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXTA opened at $28.51 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.19, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

