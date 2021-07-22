Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Stolper Co increased its stake in PPL by 26.1% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 43,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 208,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 18,528 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 16.9% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 6.4% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 122,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

PPL stock opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.17%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

