Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 10,028 Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,139 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,028 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BXS. DA Davidson upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Hovde Group upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Shares of NYSE:BXS opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.14.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.09 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

