SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) is Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. SBA Communications comprises 6.1% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $28,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,571,000 after purchasing an additional 956,026 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,193,000 after buying an additional 397,687 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,588,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,248,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,769,000 after acquiring an additional 357,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SBA Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,223,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,162,000 after purchasing an additional 20,781 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $331.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,902. The company’s fifty day moving average is $314.44. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $337.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.18.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.