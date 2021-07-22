Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sartorius AG is a pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier. The company manufactures equipment for biomolecular and microbial separations, cell culture, concentration, fermentation and purification. Sartorius AG is headquartered in Goettingen, Germany. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $531.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $571.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 126.78 and a beta of 0.57. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $313.50 and a 12 month high of $574.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $953.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.95 million. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 10.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

