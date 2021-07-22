Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives C$43.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. Desjardins cut their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Saputo to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Saputo in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of TSE SAP traded down C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$35.88. 164,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$37.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.81 billion and a PE ratio of 23.66. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$31.85 and a 1-year high of C$42.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.72%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

