Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 380 Price Target

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 380 target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ROG. Barclays set a CHF 375 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rogers in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group set a CHF 345 price target on Rogers in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 354.23.

Rogers has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

