Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Announces Earnings Results

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 11.59%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $48.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,606. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $136.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

