Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Salisbury Bancorp has increased its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.51. 3,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,452. The firm has a market cap of $138.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.04. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

