Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) traded down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.76 and last traded at C$1.76. 85,036 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 691,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.83.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.55 price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabina Gold & Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.72.

The company has a market cap of C$619.19 million and a PE ratio of -122.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.76.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

