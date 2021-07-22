S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Hits New 1-Year High at $697.44

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 697.44 ($9.11) and last traded at GBX 697.44 ($9.11), with a volume of 46559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 686 ($8.96).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. S4 Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 645 ($8.43).

Get S4 Capital alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 605.60. The company has a market capitalization of £3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -871.98.

In related news, insider Scott Spirit bought 3,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.65) per share, with a total value of £19,779.74 ($25,842.36).

S4 Capital Company Profile (LON:SFOR)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.