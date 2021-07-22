Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

RUSHA opened at $46.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Rush Enterprises has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth $227,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth $233,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

