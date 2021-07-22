Ruler Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $31,940.00 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $85,059.26 and approximately $31,940.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for about $22.75 or 0.00071147 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00037474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00102513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00142591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,969.43 or 0.99983292 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

