RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Analysts predict that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will report sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. RPM International reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year sales of $6.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RPM International.

Several research analysts have commented on RPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

Shares of RPM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.56. 1,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,458. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.22. RPM International has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $99.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.51%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in RPM International in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 43.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

