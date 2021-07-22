Royal Bank of Canada Sells 6,123,097 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 97.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,962 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,123,097 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.47% of Synaptics worth $22,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 1,095.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,184,000 after acquiring an additional 19,680 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter worth $86,919,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,406,000 after acquiring an additional 211,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,481,000.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $151.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.47 and a 12-month high of $160.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

