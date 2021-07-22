Royal Bank of Canada Sells 32,584 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 413,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,584 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $23,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 32,617 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 725,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $67.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.68 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.27. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $52.63 and a 12-month high of $68.65.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 80.56%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRNO. Berenberg Bank downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

