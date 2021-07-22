Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Big Yellow Group has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYLOF opened at $19.10 on Monday. Big Yellow Group has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.67.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

