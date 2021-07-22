Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FEVR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,179 ($28.47).

Shares of LON FEVR opened at GBX 2,245 ($29.33) on Tuesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of GBX 1,919 ($25.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,552.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 62.71.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

