Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Methanex (TSE:MX)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MX. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Methanex to C$47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$62.50 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Methanex to C$64.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$48.79.

MX stock opened at C$41.92 on Monday. Methanex has a one year low of C$24.44 and a one year high of C$62.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.14.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.36. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Methanex will post 6.6420208 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Methanex’s payout ratio is -11.14%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

