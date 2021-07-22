Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 442,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,380 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $22,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.26. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $51.63.

