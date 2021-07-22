Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 329,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,665 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $24,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. EQ LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. EQ LLC now owns 69,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,290,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

ESGV opened at $81.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.85. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $58.17 and a one year high of $81.67.

