Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 56,423 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,423 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.59% of Black Hills worth $24,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $67,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Shares of BKH opened at $67.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $71.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.36.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.59%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

