Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.89

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.8915 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada has increased its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Royal Bank of Canada has a payout ratio of 38.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $8.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

NYSE RY opened at $100.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $67.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on RY. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

