Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 71,556 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,556 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 4.95% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $23,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DWAS. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $85.94 on Thursday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $96.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.