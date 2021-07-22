Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 71,556 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,556 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 4.95% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $23,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DWAS. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000.
Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $85.94 on Thursday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $96.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.69.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile
