Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 352.20 ($4.60). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 349.60 ($4.57), with a volume of 1,961,696 shares trading hands.

ROR has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rotork currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 379.17 ($4.95).

The stock has a market cap of £3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 32.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 343.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

