Rodgers Brothers Inc. Buys 450 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 1.1% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,326,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 980.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,097 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 10,682.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,026,000 after purchasing an additional 398,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,013 shares of company stock valued at $30,668,425. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $297.73. 17,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,310. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $163.44 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $300.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Vertical Research started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.