Rodgers Brothers Inc. Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Pfizer by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 169,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 42,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 113,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,037,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 84,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 53,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.26. The stock had a trading volume of 454,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,340,868. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $230.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

