Robert W. Baird Increases Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $176.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $162.00 to $176.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. increased their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $164.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.97. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $101.54 and a fifty-two week high of $165.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover will post 7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Dover by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dover by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Dover by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Dover by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Dover by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

