RLI (NYSE:RLI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

RLI (NYSE:RLI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RLI had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $298.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. RLI’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RLI traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,234. RLI has a 1-year low of $81.20 and a 1-year high of $117.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

