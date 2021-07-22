RiverPark Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,868 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $233,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $448,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Chescapmanager LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $703,000. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

LOKB remained flat at $$9.90 during midday trading on Thursday. 39,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,473. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

