RiverPark Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

RiverPark Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,130 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for approximately 1.9% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $11,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APO traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $58.20. The company had a trading volume of 32,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,397. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $14,668,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,503,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,120 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,755,925 shares of company stock valued at $102,829,396. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

